Everybody appearing in Grafton district court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today for criminal matters:

JAMES JOSEPH LAFFERTY

THOMAS BELL

BEN HEATH BURSLE

JEREMY HOCKEY

BROOKLYN DAVID FULLERTON

FRANK ROBERT LEE

JESSICA ROSE DRYSDALE

AIDEN SANDOZ

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.