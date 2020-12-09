Menu
Crime

Everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.    

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley court today for criminal matters:  

 

  • TIMOTHY JOHN GIBBS
  • GLEN ANDERSON
  • BENJAMIN WALTER RICHARDS
  • ORAL MONAGHAN
  • DARREN CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • JOSHUA MICHAEL LEE
  • WITOLD JOZEF KUCZYNSKI
  • CAIN DANIEL FREEBURN

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents. These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

