Everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley court today for criminal matters:



GERARD PETER RESIDE

NATHAN ALBERT

CHRISTOPHER ROBERT JACKSON

CALEB ANTHONY WILLIAMS

JASON LEE TRUDGIAN

THOMAS JAMES SKEEN

JACOB ALEXANDER MUNRO

JESSE HAMPSON

MATTHEW WAYNE CAMERON

SHAUN LESLIE ASHCROFT

WALTER GEORGE SPINK

BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.