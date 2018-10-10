'Everyone has left the island...no one is making money'

The Manu family, Talahni 7, Lilliana 10, Moyle, Isaiah 2, Louise, Harmony-Rose 13 and Malachi 5. Will be packing up their belongings and moving to the Cook Islands to help rebuild a village.

RETURNING to his home in the Cook Islands for the first time in 18 years, the state of living brought tears to Moyle Manu's eyes.

Making the trip back home last May, Mr Manu couldn't recognise the island he once called home.

"Everything I knew was different," he said.

"Once a thriving farming community, now it's over run by bushland and poverty."

The small island of Atiu is home to around 300 people and all living with no income, shack housing and with little to eat.

"Everyone has left the island, there's no jobs, no one is making money and everyone is self-sufficient," Mr Manu said.

He has been longing to return home for quite some time and seeing the state of disarray helped him make up his mind.

Now alongside his wife Louise and their five children, the Warwick family are moving to the small village to help turn things around.

"It's heartbreaking to think there are people living without the very basics of life," Mrs Manu said.

Mr Manu and his family were planning on bringing the life back into the village, creating plantations for work, building shared community venues and providing education.

"The school teaches the very basics, we want to help teach skills to the young ones so they can get a job and earn a living," Mr Manu said.

Leaving with only what they can pack in a suitcase, the Manu family are raising money to help build a better future for the Polynesian islands.

"We will start by feeding the school and we'll hopefully grow from there and can move to the other islands as well," Mrs Manu said.

Saturday the family will be hosting a traditional Polynesian feast at Slade Hall to help raise money for their journey.

The event will feature traditional foods and dancing to share the culture of the Cook Islands with Warwick.

The family fun day will include a jumping castle, face painting and raffles.

It will be $5 entry and $10 for a plate of food and a free drink.

For anyone interested in helping out the Manu family, they can phone Louise on 0404 778 224.