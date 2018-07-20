Everyone said he was crazy, including his lawyer

Paranoid or not

"EVERYONE said he was crazy," Gympie Magistrates Court was told in the case of a Two Mile man who pleaded guilty to 14 charges of misusing the Triple-0 emergency number on November 26 last year.

"These are very serious charges," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Shane Llewellyn Monteath.

"The 000 service has to be available and if you disrupt it, it has potential to result in someone suffering serious harm," Mr Callaghan said.

Monteath, 53, pleaded guilty to 14 charges of vexatiously misusing the emergency number.

Mr Callaghan rejected claims that Monteath thought he was in danger at his home.

"He had been drinking and his phone had died and he could not call anyone except 000," Monteath's solicitor said.

"He was distressed and paranoid," she said.

Mr Callaghan said it seemed the offences had been committed after 11.16pm on November 26 up to 2.55am on November 27.

He ordered Monteath to perform 200 hours community service.

Intimidation denied

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service denied claims of intimidation in a case before Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told a dog owner, whose pets had run to a ranger vehicle, felt intimidated when the ranger threatened her with prosecution for not having the animals restrained.

The QPWS legal representative told the court the ranger was offering the dog owners an alternative to prosecution by suggesting they should leave their Inskip Point camp site.

Wendy Sarah Sutton, 51, of Plainland, pleaded guilty to a charge of having an unrestrained dog in a recreation area and was fined $300, with no conviction recorded. She was also ordered to pay $250 costs.