Everything new streaming in July

Sharp Objects is Amy Adams’ first TV role since a three-episode stint on The Office in 2006.

Sharp Objects is Amy Adams’ first TV role since a three-episode stint on The Office in 2006.

DOES it ever feel like there's nothing to watch and you spend more time scrolling through Netflix than actually playing something?

With an influx of new TV shows and movies coming to all the streaming services this month, there's no shortage of things to add to your watchlist. Of course, you can't possibly be expected to consume all those hours of content (also, physically impossible) so before you peruse the whole list, here are some of our top picks, while there are more recommendations in bold within the lists.

Sharp Objects (Foxtel Now, from July 9): A Southern Gothic crime mystery starring Amy Adams and based on a book by Gillian Flynn, the miniseries features a troubled journalist returning to her hometown to investigate the murders of two teen girls.

Sing Street (Netflix, from July 9): A charming coming-of-age film set in 1980s Dublin about a group of teens who form their own band. The music is amazing, the performances are great and it's infused with a complicated optimism and resilience that's irresistible.

The Shining (Netflix and Foxtel Now, from July 15): Is there anything to say about the Stanley Kubrick classic that hasn't been said before? Now you can watch The Shining time and time again until it's no longer terrifying. Jokes, it will always be terrifying.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (Foxtel Now, from July 21): A deeply uncomfortable film from Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of The Lobster, and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and newcomer Barry Keoghan. The story follows the Murphy family whose lives are up-ended by a mysterious teenage boy.

Anne With An E S2 (Netflix, from July 6): The second season of this adaptation of Anne Of Green Gables returns this month. The Canadian series is not the childhood story you remember of the plucky ginger-haired orphan. It's a much darker treatment unafraid of delving into Anne's history of abuse.

Orange Is The New Black S6 (Netflix, from July 27): If you're still watching Orange Is The New Black, then you'll be delighted to hear the melodramatic antics of the Litchfield women are back. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger so expect this chapter to deal with the fallout from that siege.

The Handmaiden (Stan, from July 27): A Korean psychological thriller, this BAFTA-winning film tells the story of a maid hired by a Japanese heiress on a large estate in the 1930s. But the maid has a secret.

What are you most looking forward to this month? Share your movies and TV obsessions with @wenleima on Twitter.