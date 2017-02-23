Everything old is new again at Hank's

NEW LOOK: Hank's Kitchen staff Alice Golding, owners Chrissy and Aaron Hancock and Lisa McLaurin show off the bakery's new retro outfits.

FOR iconic Grafton bakerys Hank's Kitchen, everything old is new again.

Thirty-eight years after they opened their doors, the Hank's Kitchen staff this week showed off new retro-style uniforms.

Harking back to the 1970s these retro black uniforms incorporate the original font and the Hank's Man logo with a modern outlook and incorporate trucker caps, 1970's style t-shirts and faded aprons.

"We wanted our new uniforms to honour the Hank's Kitchen heritage,” owner Christina Hancock said.

"It is a big achievement in small business to be heading towards 40 years since we first opened the doors, and we thought it was time to step back to our retro roots.”

Long term employee Delma Morrow joined Hank's Kitchen in 1980 and has seen a few uniform changes, little white uniforms with pretty aprons one of them.

"We looked like nurses,” she said.

The stores have also recently been restyled inside with custom designed cabinetry, retro-style underground subway tiling and old fashioned bread trays lining the length of the walls.

"I wanted to give the store a bright and welcoming feel for our customers. I had a vision for a clean and modern store with vintage styling,” owner Aaron Hancock said.