The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018. RMS
Everything you need to know about road works in the Valley

by Caitlan Charles
17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

Oversized vehicle movements:

  • Harwood Bridge to Mororo Bridge Monday and Tuesday 7:30am to 3:00pm
  • QLD Border to Woodburn then to Casino via Coraki-Woodburn Rd for Tabulam Bridge Project on Bruxner Hwy.

Road work

  • Wells Crossing, Parker Road to Franklin Road, Monday and Tuesday 7am to 4pm wire rope repair 1 lane alternate
  • Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection (North) Tuesday to Wednesday 7am to 6pm barrier relocation/ line marking intermittent stoppages both directions
  • Glenugie, Old Pacific Highway Intersection (North) Thursday 7am to 6pm Change in road alignment intermittent stoppages both directions
  • Harwood, North of Harwood Bridge Tuesday 6am to 6pm pavement treatment intermittent stoppages both directions
  • Chatsworth, Chatsworth Road Tuesday to Wednesday 7am to 6pm excavation works intermittent stoppages both directions
  • Mororo, South of Mororo Bridge Thursday (night works) 6pm to 6am pavement repair 1 lane alternate

Night work:

  • From today, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway, between Tabbimoble and New Italy. Work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am and will involve line marking and the installing signs, road traffic barriers and guardrails. There will be a reduced speed limit in place.
  • From today, line marking and installing sign will be carried at the intersection of Garretts Lane and Iluka Road, Woombah. Traffic control will be in place between 7am and 6pm.
  • Local traffic will be diverted onto the newly completed overpass bridges on Old Six Mile Lane, Glenugie, Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley and Bostock Road, Tucabia next week. A reduced speed limit and traffic control will be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Roads and Maritime ask for the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

