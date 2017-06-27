'BIG MISTAKE': Caravan owners forced to leave

UPDATE 10.45am: RADIO personality Neil Marks said he believes the NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust (NSWCHPT) have made a mistake when it comes to the eviction of Evans Head's Caravan Park tenants.

"I just think the North Coast Caravan Trust, really haven't listened to the people and I don't think they have done their research as far as the sort of people that are likely to be using Evans Head in the future, let alone the people who have been spending a lot of time there over many years."

Mr Marks and his family own a caravan in the holiday park and said they are devastated with the news.

"With school holidays just around the corner my wife and my young child were going down for a couple of weeks and now it is going to be tinged with sadness as opposed to the usual joy and happiness."

Mr Marks is among other caravan owners who have said the letter they received from the NSWCHPT was too informal and felt it was insensitive to those patrons who love the park and have been visiting for many years.

"It is just a plain form letter which I would consider a bad form."

Neil Marks speaks about caravan park evictions: Neil Marks' family have a caravan at Evans Head caravan park.

"We're talking about people who have quite considerable investments in these places down there and some have had a long emotional investment not just a financial investment."

"And just to get a few lines and a legal disclaimer on the bottom of a piece of paper, it depersonalised it a great deal."

Patrons of the park were all aware the transition into the new plan was evitable but were expecting more notice and communication.

"In previous letters we were told it would happen stage by stage and it looks like we are all getting cleared out in the one hit."

"When they start we will know it's coming and eventually we will have a period of time to do it but It's just come as a big hit and quite an emotional shock for a lot of people."

Mr Marks said that his family will be looking for a short term resolution for them to continue to visit Evans Head however they are not sure what their plans are for their future at the Holiday Park.

"To go back, it means you have the have a caravan, the caravan we've got is very old the hard annex that goes with it will have to be dismantled and taken off, it won't be able to be registered again so we don't have a caravan to go back with."

The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year. Jane Baker

TUESDAY 5.30am: VAN owners at the Evans Head Caravan Park are devastated after receiving a Notice of Termination last Friday, June 23, giving them 90 days to vacate.

The letter came from Jennifer Scott the Regional Manager of NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust (NSWCHPT) and stated that all vans are required to be off site by September 28, 2017.

One tenant of the holiday park, Jane Baker, took to Facebook yesterday and since has received an overwhelming response of support and heart break for their treasured caravan park.

"Silver Sands Caravan Park has been a holiday destination for local families for over 100 years," Mrs Baker said.

"This is a big loss for Evans Head, shame on you, to those responsible."

Patrons of the park were disgruntled by the nature of the eviction notice and said they felt the NSWCHPT didn't consult and communicate with them enough.

"Why are we abruptly being terminated when stage 1 and 2 of Plan of Management for Silver Sands Holiday Park have not even commenced?" Mrs Baker said.

"We are asking for more time and notice, especially since a lot of the owners and families have planned their annual leave to visit the park in the Christmas holidays."

In a statement, NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds said the holiday vans at North Coast Holiday Parks (NCHP) Evans Head are being reduced to cater for the larger vans and RVs that need to be accommodated for and to create a space for short-term tourist sites and group bookings.

"The Trust has an ongoing investment program for the holiday parks under its control to ensure they remain sustainable, continue to meet the expectations of visitors and make a contribution to local economies," Mr Edmonds said.

"Holiday van owners that are required to remove their vans from the park will have the same opportunity to book a site that other visitors have."

Mrs Baker said she has spoken to managers at the NSWCHPT in attempt to get some more answers.

"If this is the final crunch and we have to move our vans, we will never go back to that caravan park."