21°
News

'BIG MISTAKE': Caravan owners forced to leave

Samantha Poate
| 27th Jun 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 10:45 AM
Evans Head Caravan Park
Evans Head Caravan Park

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 10.45am: RADIO personality Neil Marks said he believes the NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust (NSWCHPT) have made a mistake when it comes to the eviction of Evans Head's Caravan Park tenants.

"I just think the North Coast Caravan Trust, really haven't listened to the people and I don't think they have done their research as far as the sort of people that are likely to be using Evans Head in the future, let alone the people who have been spending a lot of time there over many years."

Mr Marks and his family own a caravan in the holiday park and said they are devastated with the news.

"With school holidays just around the corner my wife and my young child were going down for a couple of weeks and now it is going to be tinged with sadness as opposed to the usual joy and happiness."

Mr Marks is among other caravan owners who have said the letter they received from the NSWCHPT was too informal and felt it was insensitive to those patrons who love the park and have been visiting for many years.

"It is just a plain form letter which I would consider a bad form."

"We're talking about people who have quite considerable investments in these places down there and some have had a long emotional investment not just a financial investment."

"And just to get a few lines and a legal disclaimer on the bottom of a piece of paper, it depersonalised it a great deal."

Patrons of the park were all aware the transition into the new plan was evitable but were expecting more notice and communication.

"In previous letters we were told it would happen stage by stage and it looks like we are all getting cleared out in the one hit."

"When they start we will know it's coming and eventually we will have a period of time to do it but It's just come as a big hit and quite an emotional shock for a lot of people."

Mr Marks said that his family will be looking for a short term resolution for them to continue to visit Evans Head however they are not sure what their plans are for their future at the Holiday Park.

"To go back, it means you have the have a caravan, the caravan we've got is very old the hard annex that goes with it will have to be dismantled and taken off, it won't be able to be registered again so we don't have a caravan to go back with."

The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year.
The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year. Jane Baker

TUESDAY 5.30am: VAN owners at the Evans Head Caravan Park are devastated after receiving a Notice of Termination last Friday, June 23, giving them 90 days to vacate.

The letter came from Jennifer Scott the Regional Manager of NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust (NSWCHPT) and stated that all vans are required to be off site by September 28, 2017.

One tenant of the holiday park, Jane Baker, took to Facebook yesterday and since has received an overwhelming response of support and heart break for their treasured caravan park.

"Silver Sands Caravan Park has been a holiday destination for local families for over 100 years," Mrs Baker said.

"This is a big loss for Evans Head, shame on you, to those responsible."

Patrons of the park were disgruntled by the nature of the eviction notice and said they felt the NSWCHPT didn't consult and communicate with them enough.

"Why are we abruptly being terminated when stage 1 and 2 of Plan of Management for Silver Sands Holiday Park have not even commenced?" Mrs Baker said.

"We are asking for more time and notice, especially since a lot of the owners and families have planned their annual leave to visit the park in the Christmas holidays."

In a statement, NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds said the holiday vans at North Coast Holiday Parks (NCHP) Evans Head are being reduced to cater for the larger vans and RVs that need to be accommodated for and to create a space for short-term tourist sites and group bookings.

"The Trust has an ongoing investment program for the holiday parks under its control to ensure they remain sustainable, continue to meet the expectations of visitors and make a contribution to local economies," Mr Edmonds said.

"Holiday van owners that are required to remove their vans from the park will have the same opportunity to book a site that other visitors have."

Mrs Baker said she has spoken to managers at the NSWCHPT in attempt to get some more answers.

"If this is the final crunch and we have to move our vans, we will never go back to that caravan park."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  caravan evans head northern rivers northern rivers community nsw crown holiday parks trust

CENSUS 2016: Results for the Clarence Valley

CENSUS 2016: Results for the Clarence Valley

DESPITE the difficulties of the 2016 census, the results are now out. See how the Clarence Valley has changed.

Grafton airport upgrade complete

Clarence Valley Council quarry and airports coordinator, Geoff Smith, standing on the re-surfaced tarmac and framed by new runway lights at the Grafton Regional Airport.

Official opening on Wednesday

Trenayr boss paid workers in marijuana

court

Drugs and cash found in police search

Kate's running to make journey easier for others

Kate Donaghy with her twins

Former Grafton woman running Gold Coast marathon 10km for awareness

Local Partners

Date set for Grafton Relay for Life

After raising nearly $90,000 two years ago, the Cancer Council is calling on volunteers to help raise even more for Grafton's Relay next year

A blessing from the top for Deb and Jack

St Joseph's Maclean teacher Deb Bailey and son Jack met the Pope in a trip to the Vatican.

Maclean teacher meets Pope at the Vatican

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Rocking at high voltage

THUNDERSTRUCK: ACCA DACCA will be taking on the Grafton District Services Club.

Almost the real thing: ACCA DACCA

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 New Price...

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Riverside Residence with Long Term Tenant

165 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 Auction 12.30pm...

165 River Street, Maclean is a cracking opportunity to secure a riverbank position at a very affordable price. This home has had a stable tenant running a...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $365,000

When you are looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 $ 550,000

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 $ 540,000

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of ... $ 129,000

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

HISTORIC RIVERFRONT HOME

1 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Purchase your own slice of tightly held riverfront real estate. A Beautiful Californian Bungalow retaining many ornate features. Ready to be sold unconditionally...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!