Evidence delayed in Olympian's Bluesfest case

Nathan Baggaley, after an appearance in Casino Court in 2009.

DISGRACED former dual Olympic silver medal kayaker Nathan Baggaley remains behind bars after the brief of evidence against him was delayed, a court has heard.

Baggaley, 39, was listed to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday before Magistrate Michael Dakin to answer charges relating to the alleged assault of a police officer at Bluesfest on Good Friday.

Police allege Baggaley and two other men were found in a toilet cubicle where a white powder was being consumed.

It's alleged the former Australian Athlete of the Year was agitated and slapped a police officers hand before walking off.

Baggaley was arrested at Tweed Heads police station on April 7 and charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and escaping police custody.

On Monday his barrister Nikolaos Siafakas appeared for Baggaley, whose appearance via video-link was cancelled.

Mr Siafakas requested the case be adjourned until after July 24, which Mr Dakin refused.

Mr Dakin ordered the prosecution to serve the police brief of evidence against Baggaley before his next appearance on June 9.