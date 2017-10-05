EVOLUTION: Grafton's musical revolution

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY: DJ Jabba (Jeremy Jablonski) pumps up the crowd at the last Evolution at Roches Family Hotel that back out the back room of the pub. Crowds are expected to be this big again, so make sure you don't leave it too late to arrive and risk the venue being at capacity when you get there.

THE YOUTH of Grafton have been crying out for somewhere to let loose, and it has finally arrived with Evolution back for the night of the best dance music around.

Jeremy Jablonski's Jempire Events is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the night one you'll never forget.

For Jablonski, this has been a long time coming.

"We transform Roches from the blank box and the bar, and we set up a stage, sound, lighting, a big laser show, a set up that you don't usually see in other venues in town," he said.

"People said it didn't feel like a normal band at a pub night, they actually felt like... it was cool, it was like a nightclub."

The last Evolution was a huge hit with the youth of Grafton, with the pub reaching capacity early in the night.

"It was the first one, it was a massive success," Jablonski said.

"Jempire already does these kind of events in other places like Coffs Harbour... and I've been wanting to run something like this in Grafton for a while and it was a matter of finding the right venue.

"I was aiming to pack out and be a great success, but I think it was more than what the venue was expecting.

"I think it's something that's lacking in Grafton, that nightlife entertainment."

Coming off the back of an extremely successful night, Evolution Black and White will kick off tomorrow night in the back room of Roches.

"It's not just about putting a DJ on, it's the whole show, the whole package," Jablonski said.

"You've got two DJs playing good music and then having a really good set up with the sound and really cool lights, like the laser show we do is one of the biggest ones on the North Coast."

One of the things Jablonksi is trying to do is change the culture of nightlife in Grafton in a positive way.

"Anti-social behaviour, people selling drugs, violence, all of that stuff is happening too much and for our launch party to be so successful with positive vide and good feedback about how we did as a team... it was good," he said.