Evolution is here and it's bigger and better than ever

THUMBS UP: Brad Masters and Dan Schulte from the Crown Hotel with Jeremy Jablonski and Steve Mitchell from Jempire Events. CreateByDarc

EVOLUTION is the development of living organisms, and while Jempire Events' DJ night Evolution doesn't quite fit the definition of a living organism, it is most certainly set to evolve into something new on April 7.

With a new venue behind them, Evolution will be taking on it's next step in becoming a fixture of Grafton night life.

Jeremy Jablonski from Jempire Events said he wanted to create a safe and inclusive environment for people to enjoy a night out with a DJ.

"This event has already shaken up the place and given everyone something awesome to look forward to, but we plan on constantly elevating these events and continue to make it bigger and better with more value,” Jeremy said.

"I want to raise the bar on the quality and professionalism of Grafton's events as well as give the people of the valley opportunities they wouldn't normally have and give them a fun and safe environment in which to access these opportunities."

Quality entertainment is promised with Tenzin, DJ Jabba, Gump and Steve, plus a closing time of 1.30am.

"We've capped capacity at 400 because they've not had a night like this for a long time, and it's going to be in the Cavern,” Jeremy said.

"It used to be Grafton's number one hot spot, and everyone I have talked to has had a story.”

TENZIN

HE'S had a number one album on iTunes, Session Twelve, with Generik and has toured Australia and Asia with Future Music Festival and now Tenzin is coming to Grafton.

In the last few years he's supported Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Above & Beyond and more, Tenzin has flared as the next generation of forefront Australian artists stepping onto the industry's international platform. Lining Australia's largest stages with magnetism across Stereosonic, Summadayze, Big Day Out, Creamfields and Splendour in The Grass, and more.