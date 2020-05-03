Menu
Police have confirmed former North Melbourne coach and premiership player Dean Laidley is in custody and did not apply for bail.
Ex-AFL coach charged with stalking

3rd May 2020 9:08 PM

Former North Melbourne coach Dean Laidley has been remanded in custody.

The 53-year-old 1996 premiership player was reportedly arrested in St Kilda On Saturday evening and will remain behind bars after not applying for bail Sunday.

Channel 9 crime reporter Lana Murphy broke the news on Sunday night.

"This is still very much a developing story," she said.

"The father of three and former premiership player this afternoon fronted a magistrate in court with multiple charges.

"It was a brief appearance and he did not apply for bail. Therefore he will remain in custody until the 11th May when more will be revealed about the nature of his charges."

More will be revealed about his charges in court on May 11th.

 

The Herald Sun's crime reporter Aneeka Simonis reported the charge was stalking as well as other offences.

Victoria Police release a statement on Sunday evening confirming the arrest.

"Police arrested a 53-year-old man on Saturday 2 May in relation to an incident outside (an) address in St Kilda about 9pm," the statement read.

"He was charged with stalking and other matters.

"The Moonee Ponds man was held over to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court today, Sunday 3 May.

"He was remanded to appear at the same court on 11 May.

"As the matter is before the court it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Laidley played 151 games for West Coast and North Melbourne. He coached the Kangaroos for six and a half seasons.

Originally published as Ex-AFL coach charged with stalking

