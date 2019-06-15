Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie.
Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie. Patrick Woods
Politics

Ex-cop blasts State Budget

Scott Sawyer
by
15th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHADOW Assistant Treasurer and Ninderry MP Dan Purdie has described the State Government's second budget as like being "caught with your pants down, long after the tide has gone out".

He slammed the state's $90 billion debt and questioned what the Coast was getting in exchange for the growing tax bill.

"The budget has failed to deliver any reprieve from cost of living expenses, car registration is increasing and there is still no real plan to reduce hospital wait times and improve access to health services," he said.

The former child protection detective said road infrastructure continued to be under-funded, while more dollars were being pushed into Cross River Rail.

He said local residents were sick of squabbling over whose responsibility it was to fund North Coast Rail Line duplication and major road infrastructure.

Mr Purdie welcomed funding to build Coolum's new police station, as well as a commitment to a new undercover area and upgraded facilities at Eumundi State School.

"For more than 13 years our local police have been working out of a donga, which in this day and age is simply unacceptable," Mr Purdie said.

budget dan purdie editors picks finance state budget state government
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News All will be revealed this Sunday when the first official event of the 2019 Grafton Jacaranda Festival, Eat Meet and Greet, launches

    Police focus in on root cause of crime

    premium_icon Police focus in on root cause of crime

    Crime 'We don't just look at a statistic, we look at the causes'

    160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    premium_icon 160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    News Look back at how DEX has gotten from press to the readers for 160yrs

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    News New officer to help manage camps at Maclean