Teacher Caitlin Leek with Aaron Hartmann perform a contemporary work in their dance for Stars of Clarence.
Local Faces

Ex-Ghost's move into dancing pays off

Kathryn Lewis
by
5th Jul 2019 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM
DESPITE reluctance at first, ex-Grafton Ghost Aaron Hartmann impressed the judges at last week's Stars of Clarence cancer fundraiser.

The Grafton High School teacher put on an impressive contemporary routine thanks to help from teacher, Caitlin Leek from Studio One.

Back to reality in the classroom this week, Mr Hartmann said he had received positive feedback from his students.

"Surprisingly a couple of dancers at my school said my technique was okay," he said.

Mr Hartmann said he was hesitant to take the leap into Stars of Clarence, but would recommend it to anyone.

"Once I had my first practice with Caitlin and started moving, I was in it wholeheartedly."

"We trained one session a week over an eight-week period.

"Every step of the way was really challenging, I'd go away from the week and get time to process the steps, then I'd come back and I'd go okay for the steps from the last week.

"At times I thought, 'no, I am atrocious'"

On the big night Mr Hartmann fought back the nerves, and was glad to be able to block out the crowd and focus on the steps.

"Backstage I was extremely nervous but once on stage, with the lights in your eyes it went back to being like a rehearsal type situation," he said.

"It was great being rewarded with judge's choice. But the most satisfying thing was the reason we were there and that we could, as a group, fundraise such a large amount for the Cancer Council."

Mr Hartmann said local businesses were integral in helping him raise almost $4,500.

"It started out with family and friends, they were really generous, then some work colleagues jumped on board," he said.

"I had a few businesses that donated significant amounts which was really nice, it was great to see those local businesses jumping on board. They really pulled it all together for me."

"I'd like to thank Studio One and Caitlin for putting time and effort in to help me.

"Caitlin has a young baby, who was at a lot of our practices late at night, she had to sacrifice a lot."

Grafton Daily Examiner

