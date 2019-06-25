Ex-Grafton Ghost trades footy boots for dancing shoes

GRAFTON High teacher Aaron Hartmann has become the student as he prepares to put on his dancing shoes for Cancer Council's Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer.

The former rugby league player has been learning some new moves under instruction from Studio One Dance Academy's Caitlin Leek and has already raised more than $2000.

Aaron Hartmann playing for Grafton Ghosts in 2014. Debrah Novak

"I am 34 and have now spent half my life at Grafton High, being a past student," he said.

"As a PD/H/PE teacher I understand the statistics around cancer and the significant role NGO's such as the Cancer Council play in providing support for Australians in difficult times, as well as our health system."

Aaron's dance teacher Caitlin is the current Jacaranda Princess. She started dancing at Studio One from a young age where she learned ballet, tap, contemporary and jazz, and organised her own dance competition in 2018.

The stars will be aiming to reach a $3,000 fundraising goal for Cancer Council NSW as part of their involvement, with the event as much about raising funds for cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the community.

For more information about the event visit the website or contact Erin Turnbull at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1302 or erin.turnbull@nswcc.org.au.