Home and Away actor accused of punching female cop in face

Actors Kate Ritchie and Joel McIlroy in wedding episode of TV show 'Home And Away', 06/03.

Actors Kate Ritchie and Joel McIlroy in wedding episode of TV show 'Home And Away', 06/03.

Former Home And Away actor Joel McIlroy has spent the night behind bars for allegedly shouldercharging and hospitalising a female police officer in Sydney.

Police will allege the 46-year-old Surry Hills man intervened in another arrest on Rutland Street about 11am on Tuesday and attacked the senior constable when officers told him to go away.

McIlroy is accused of shouldercharging the 29-year-old in front of multiple onlookers before repeatedly punching her in the face as he was wrestled to the ground.

Actors Kate Ritchie and Joel McIlroy in wedding episode of TV show Home And Away.

A bystander allegedly had to help her and another officer subdue the TV soap star during the struggle before he was arrested.

MORE NEWS:

Jailed: blaze mum left kids alone to visit boyfriend

Man charged with tourist's farmstay sex assault

Prominent couple charged with stealing $189k

The officer spent the night at St Vincent's Hospital with swollen bruising to her face, neck and shoulder but was released on Wednesday and is now recovering at home.

McIlroy was locked up over night charged with two counts of assault officer in execution of duty, resist officer in execution of duty, and wilfully obstruct officer in execution of duty.

Joel McIlroy. Picture: Simon Dean

The Silver Logie Award nominee appeared at Central Local Court on Wednesday.

Police say McIlroy was not involved in the initial arrest of the other man who had allegedly committed minor property-related offences.

Joel McIlroy with Hellen Souvertjis.

For more than a decade McIlroy starred on Home And Away alongside his on-screen wife Kate Ritchie, whose ex NRL player husband Stuart Webb is due to face Waverley Local Court on Thursday as police take out an apprehended violence order against him on behalf of the radio presenter.

McIlroy also had guest roles in Australian television series Water Rats and All Saints but has not had much acting work since his long-running stint on Home And Away.