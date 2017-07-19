Ex-NRL player behind bars

Daine Laurie hitting the ball up during the NRL Rugby League Round 1, Wests Tigers V Canberra Radiers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Monday 16th March 2009. Rigers won 34 - 26. (AAPImage/Action Photographics, Jonathan Ng) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

FORMER professional rugby league player Daine Laurie is being held at the Grafton Correctional Centre on serious shooting charges, including causing wounding with intent to murder.

The Clarence Valley man, 32, did not enter a plea when he faced Coffs Harbour Local Court for the first time last week to answer to three charges stemming from two alleged shootings on the mid-north coast last year.

The first was an alleged shooting into a home which occurred on Palmer St, Nambucca Heads on October 28, 2016.

He was also charged over the alleged shooting of a 21-year-old man in Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads, on November 6, 2016, which left the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

He is charged with firing a firearm at a dwelling or house with diregard for safety, causing wounding to a person with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to cause grevious bodily harm.

Mr Laurie has been refused bail and is currently being held in Grafton Correctional Centre.

He is expected to attend Coffs Harbour Courthouse on September 12.

The talented prop, originally from Yamba, played for the Wests Tigers from 2008 before signing a contract with the Penrith Panthers in 2010.

In an attempt to revive his NRL career he later signed a one-year deal with the Newcastle Knights for the 2012 season.

Daine Laurie playing Group 2 Rugby League for South Grafton Rebels during the 2017 season. Debrah Novak

In 2016 Laurie played for Macksville Sea Eagles in Group 2 Rugby League. He joined premiers South Grafton Rebels for the start of the 2017 season, where he played several matches before he was granted a clearance to return to his childhood club Lower Clarence Magpies in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

He played two matches for the Magpies prior to his arrest.