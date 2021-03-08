Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has arrived at court on the opening day of his sexual assault trial.

Hayne, 33, arrived at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court flanked by his wife Amelia Bonnici on Monday morning.

The jury is currently being empanelled with opening arguments expected at some point on Monday.

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne and his wife Amelia Bonnici arriving at Downing Centre Court in Sydney. NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker.

Mr Hayne denies sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Fletcher, on Newcastle's outskirts, in September 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

Jarryd Hayne has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman on Newcastle’s outskirts in September 2018. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker.

The two-time winner of the Dally M for best player in the game has not played in the NRL since 2018 when Parramatta failed to renew his contract.

The former NSW and Australian fullback left the NRL at the end of 2015 to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Jarryd Hayne and his wife Amelia Bonnici arrive at court as the former NRL star faces court. NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker.

He played eight games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and in May 2016 announced his "retirement" from NFL, returning to rugby league with an unsuccessful stint with the Gold Coast Titans.

Originally published as Ex-NRL star arrives to face rape trial