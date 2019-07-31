Ex-partner's punch smashes woman's cheek

A MAN who punched his ex-partner in the face causing her cheekbone to sink will remain in jail.

The 59-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay District Court via video link from jail.

He faced four charges including a grievous bodily harm domestic violence offence.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber told the court the pair started arguing in the laundry on January 19 after drinking alcohol.

The victim tried to calm the man down.

Mr Webber said she put her arm around the man, but he shoved her away.

Moments later, the man punched the woman in the face with such force, she required facial re-constructive surgery.

Mr Webber said she left the house and sought help from her neighbours who took her to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Just days later, plates and screws were inserted into her face during surgery at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Her cheek bone was so severely fractured, it had sunk 7mm.

A facial surgeon in Brisbane said if the injuries were left untreated, the woman would have had permanent damage.

On February 13, the woman arrived home about 6.30am when the man demanded to know what her plans were for the day.

The man threatened her and said, "if you even think about going to the police, your life won't be worth living".

The woman fled the house and called 000.

The man was arrested and was remanded in custody for breaking parole for similar offences.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client thought he was "clipped behind the ear" during the argument in the laundry, which may explain why he told the victim to "f**k off".

He said the father-of-two was sorry for what he had done and planned to move to Brisbane once released from jail.

The man told the court he hoped to never see the woman again and there was nothing he could do to fix the situation.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail with a parole eligibility date of February 14, 2020.