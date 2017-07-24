Ex-Sea Eagles captain swoops in to Grafton junior league

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts had a veteran visit their junior league day at Frank McGuren Field at the weekend when former Manly Sea Eagles captain Jamie Lyon stopped in for some junior footy action.

Lyon, who now calls Lennox Head home, was watching his sons run around for the Ballina Seagulls junior club. While he has just become another father on the sidelines, his presence turned a few heads on Saturday.

"He is just a genuine good country bloke,” Ghosts junior president Troy Carter said.

"He was the talk of the day - a few of the younger kids don't remember him but a lot of the older ones we're getting some selfies with him.”

The club also used the junior league event to raise more than $400 for player Grayson Reimer who travels to Melbourne next month to represent NSW PSSA.