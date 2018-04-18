Ex-soldier shaving it off for charity

Roger House is growing his beard to raise funds for Soldier On.

AN EX-SOLDIER who has grown his beard to raise funds for modern-day veterans and their families, is shaving it all off at the half-time Redmen rugby union game on Saturday.

Roger House, who served for 20 years, invites all members of the community to come and experience the shaving which will occur at the clubhouse at Grafton Rugby Union Club at at Hawthorne Park.

Mr House is raising funds for Soldier On, which helps former service officers via health and well-being support, employment, education and training, and in social activities.

Mr House told The Daily Examiner he decided to raise funds after he discovered a few of his army mates were suffering physically or psychologically.

"They (Soldier On) assist old soldiers, being one myself, and I just decided to do something such as grow the beard, as you can do in some occasions in the army but, very rarely,” he said.

Mr House said it was much harder than people thought coming back to civilian life after being a soldier long term.

"Things are different automatically for you, you don't have to worry about admin-type things, in the army it's all done,” he said.

"A lot of people find it difficult to come back in and be accepted as part of the community, you've got to virtually start a new life.”

Mr House said Red Hot Hair in Grafton has sponsored his journey.

"They have always been following up with the Redmen, and always very supportive, I gave them the opportunity and they are doing it,” Mr House said.

You can donate on the day to Mr House or buy your own wristbands with all donations going to Soldier On at Minnie Water Store and at Minnie Water Holiday Park office.

You can also donate directly to Soldier On at their website at www.soldier-on. giveeasy.org/give-now