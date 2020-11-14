Examiner’s Adopt A Family Christmas appeal back for 2020

The Examiner's Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

CHRISTMAS 2020 is going to be a tough one for many families making The Daily Examiner's Adopt a Family campaign more important than ever as it helps deliver some festive cheer to those who

need it most.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling families but in 2020 the challenge has been intensified with so many people impacted by job losses, financial stress and isolation from family in the wake of COVID-19 and associated restrictions.

The Daily Examiner is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

Editor Bill North said he was proud to launch this year's campaign.

"Those who can afford to give a little at this time can have a huge impact on those who are facing a bleak Christmas," he said.

"Every year we hear stories about how these hampers of non-perishable food and toys are the only bright spot in the day for families who just can't afford to make the day special for their children.

"In a year like 2020 it seems even more important to be able to match the charities who are helping those in need with the people who have the capacity to donate.

"The people who volunteer with the charities tell us the joy on the recipients' faces as they take their hampers is really quite special and they can see how much these generous gifts mean to them.

"We know that for many these hampers of donated goods and toys are the only taste of Christmas cheer they will enjoy."

Today The Daily Examiner is publishing a list of families in need of support. Readers can choose a family they want to "adopt".

• See the list of families in need of support here.

To "adopt" a family contact the charity on the number published with the list of families and register your details.

All hampers are to be delivered to the nominated drop-off points and from there the charities will hand them over to the families in time for Christmas Day. Hampers can contain non-perishable goods, toys suitable for the ages listed. No alcohol or perishable food can be included.

No families will be identified at any stage, however they will be listed by gender and age so adoptees can know just a little about what the family might need (for example the list might include mum, dad, kids aged 10, 8 and 2).