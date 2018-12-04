Menu
Excavator incident on Summerland Way
Excavator incident creates traffic delays

Adam Hourigan
4th Dec 2018 3:47 PM

TRAFFIC is being guided around the site where an excavator rolled off the back of a truck on the Summerland Way.

Around 2.30pm, traffic was partially blocked as the excavator came free at the intersection of the Summerland Way and Clarence Way.

The truck has been removed, but the excavator remains at the scene.

According to sources at the scene 140 litres of diesel was also spilled, with Grafton Fire Rescue, and Lawrence RFS called out.

LiveTraffic is reporting that stop/slow traffic control is in place past the site, and motorists are advised to take extra time when travelling in the area.

    Local Partners