’Excessive’: Ice kingpin appeals jail term

APPEAL REFUSED: Mackay’s Paul Joseph Geddes asked for leave to appeal his 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

A QUEENSLAND ice kingpin jailed for running a major drug racket has argued his 10-year sentence is too excessive.

Mackay man Paul Joseph Geddes peddled thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, mainly to street-level dealers, during a short but intense trafficking stint back in 2017.

He was jailed by Justice Graeme Crow last year after pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated drug possession.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old asked Brisbane’s Court of Appeal for leave to appeal his sentence, with defence lawyer Ruth O’Gorman saying it was “manifestly excessive”.

Ms O’Gorman argued the sentencing judge had not considered Geddes’ attempts to distance himself from his life of crime.

She said the sentence should be reduced because Geddes had ceased trafficking and sought rehabilitation for his drug use prior to being charged.

Geddes mainly trafficked methylamphetamine between August 2017 and January 2018, flying to Brisbane and driving back with his stash on drug runs.

He used threats of violence to enforce debt payments.

After being remanded for drug possession, Geddes contacted his suppliers within weeks of his release to source more drugs.

Crown prosecutor Dzenita Balic said Geddes’ efforts were “coloured” by his awareness that police were targeting his drug trafficking.

“One must treat that aspect with some care,” Ms Balic argued.

“It colours the impact the features of the rehabilitation had on the sentencing discretion.”

Justices Soraya Ryan, Ann Lyons and Debra Mullins refused the application, saying Geddes’ drug trafficking was serious, included threats of violence and was “persistent” and “not deterred by police custody”.

“One doesn’t expect the path to rehabilitation to be smooth,” Justice Ryan said.

“But there was really no sign of anything genuine of the applicant’s commitment to rehabilitation on show after his release from the (rehabilitation) program.”

– NewsRegional