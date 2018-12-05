Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Exchange student drowns off Queensland coast

by Chris Calcino
5th Dec 2018 3:24 PM

RESCUERS have failed to resuscitate an international exchange student who drowned in waters off Green Island.

The Queensland Ambulance Services was called at 12.30pm after a 17-year-old boy was pulled motionless from the water where he had been snorkelling.

CPR was administered but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

It is the second major incident at the popular tourist island in as many months.

A 56-year-old Indian national was pronounced dead at the Cairns Hospital in September after being pulled unconscious from the water at Green Island.

He had been swimming in an unpatrolled area of the beach near the islandâ€™s jetty about 500m outside the flags.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has identified Green Island as one of five coastal black spots in Queensland, with now eight drownings at the island in the past decade.

drowning green island qas queensland

Top Stories

    Oil spill creates Pacific Highway traffic hazard

    Oil spill creates Pacific Highway traffic hazard

    News Southbound on-ramp traffic affected near Harwood Bridge after an oil spill earlier this afternoon

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:45 PM
    New dinosaur find is a valuable opal and priceless fossil

    New dinosaur find is a valuable opal and priceless fossil

    News Opal field find leads to naming of new dinosaur species in NSW

    Common phrase now offensive

    Common phrase now offensive

    Offbeat Sorry everyone. This common phrase is deemed offensive to vegans.

    Ashley Albert's dancing double act

    premium_icon Ashley Albert's dancing double act

    News Photos from the two shows for Grafton dance school

    Local Partners