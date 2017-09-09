Excited fans hit Maclean for grand final action

ABOVE: Coutts Crossing third division will be out to break a grand final hoodoo against Yamba Breakers. BELOW: Majos want to avenge last year's grand final loss in 2nd division.

FOOTBALL: While there may be no Clarence Valley representation at the North Coast Football Premier League grand finals in Coffs Harbour today, it will not stop football fans from cheering loud and proud in Maclean.

Barry Watts Oval will be awash with colour today as clubs from across the Clarence region converge on the hallowed surface for a grand final day jam-packed with action.

While grand finals officially kicked off last night at the Maclean field with the NCF under-16s and U14s Clarence grand finals, excitement will reach fever pitch today with action in the U12s, U13s, men's third division, men's second division and women's second division deciders.

It will be a proud moment for the Maclean Bobcats side as they show off their premier facilities to the competition, and it is one president Mick Corbett said the club had been waiting a long time for.

"It is a great opportunity to host the grand finals,” he said.

"All the clubs share the duties around each year, but it is a good little bonus for our club after a good season.

"It gives us a chance to test ourselves out and get a few people down to Maclean for some good football action.”

With five games played on the one field in the one day, it could have quickly turned into a logistical nightmare for the Bobcats, save for a team of dedicated volunteers.

And it is these volunteers Corbett believes is the lifeblood of the club.

"The volunteers are the club,” he said. "No one gets paid to run a club like this, on-field success is the only real thank you we can give.

"Over the past few years our club has grown and we are up there with the biggest clubs in Coffs Harbour now. With that, our volunteer base has had to grow too.”

One of the club's most prized volunteers, Joy Allen, will once again take command of the club's canteen for grand final day, offering plenty of treats for weary players.

"Joy puts on the best canteen in the region hands down,” Corbett said. "We will have a full canteen on offer for the day, as well as a barbecue working overtime.

"Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if it is grand final day or the regular season, everyone is welcome to come watch a game at the Bobcats.”

Action kicks off at Barry Watts Oval from 9am.