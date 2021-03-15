Exciting new digital future for The Daily Examiner

The Daily Examiner team is made up of (clockwise from top left) deputy editor Jarrard Potter, editor Bill North, chief photographer Adam Hourigan and digital producer Jenna Thompson.

For 162 years, The Daily Examiner has covered the Clarence Valley with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents from Grafton to Yamba and beyond.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as The Daily Examiner finds a new home with its own standalone section of the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Examiner will continue to report on historic events in the Clarence Valley, such as the official opening and public walkover of the new Grafton Bridge on Sunday, 8th December, 2019. Photo courtesy of Simon Hughes / TfNSW

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across New South Wales, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a state-wide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Clarence Valley. We work for you, and that won’t change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at dailyexaminer.com.au) will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and campaign on issues that really matter.

The team leading The Daily Examiner into the digital-only era consists of sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

YOU TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

Our staff have many years of experience covering regional news.

Bill North has been the editor of The Daily Examiner since 2017. He has an extensive regional media background specialising in sports journalism, sub editing and digital media production.

Bill has lived in Grafton since 2013, is raising two young children and is involved in many community pursuits including local theatre productions, cricket, soccer and parkrun.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Jenna Thompson is our talented digital producer. Jenna covers business and development news, leads the social media strategy and oversees website curation. She has a penchant for high quality podcast production.

The Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson.



Adam Hourigan is a Walkley award winning photographer and journalist who has been at The Daily Examiner since he started his career as a cadet photographer 25 years ago.

The Daily Examiner chief photographer Adam Hourigan.



Jarrard Potter is the crime/court reporter, deputy editor and covers sport for The Daily Examiner. Born and raised in Maclean, Jarrard‘s interests include playing his guitar, fishing and playing Call of Duty.

The Daily Examiner deputy editor Jarrard Potter.

Together we will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Clarence Valley.



Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition is a popular component of The Daily Examiner's online experience, giving readers the option to read the articles in a print-style format.

As a Daily Telegraph subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Daily Telegraph each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Daily Telegraph app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

Every week The Daily Examiner features a user submitted photo as its Facebook cover image and Daily Catch-Up image as part of a weekly social media competition. This week’s winning photo which received the most likes and depicted life in the Clarence Valley was this amazing Brooms Head sunset taken by Gabriel Sq.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.