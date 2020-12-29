‘Exciting plans’ for Palmers Store

The Palmers Store site at Palmers Island has been sold.

It was an early Christmas present for one buyer when they snapped up a hot piece of Lower Clarence property.

The site of the Palmers Store was sold for $737,480 just three days prior to Christmas.

Ray White real estate agent Lee Johns said the new owners from Clunes in the Northern Rivers had “exciting plans” for the site but remained tight-lipped for now.

“All I can say is they’ve picked a cracking location with around five thousand movements past there every day,” he said.

“I’m really excited to see what it becomes.”

It’s understood the property was originally up for auction in November. However, it was later withdrawn.

“We had a lot of interest in it even after it was withdrawn prior to auction,” Mr Johns said.

The 1410m square site includes a residence at the rear and a commercial space at the front of the building.

In 2014 Holly and Marco Ustiani first opened the Palmers Store after relocating from Sydney to Palmers Island.