Exciting time in long fight for new bridge

PIER REVIEW: Des Harvey (right) with fellow bridge campaigner Ron Bell looking at the preparations being done to lift the first segment onto a pier on the new bridge .

PIER REVIEW: Des Harvey (right) with fellow bridge campaigner Ron Bell looking at the preparations being done to lift the first segment onto a pier on the new bridge . Adam Hourigan

AFTER thousands of letters, phone calls and meetings, you could excuse Des Harvey for being a little excited to see the work progressing on the Grafton Bridge on Thursday.

As the preparations were being made to lift the first bridge segment on to the piers, he still took the time to ask the questions of the heads of the project while on a tour of the precast yard.

"Asking about its capacity to hold four lanes, yes it does have the capacity - though from the modelling I've seen the two lanes will be adequate for a while,” Mr Harvey said.

"It's probably a bit late to be asking the question, but still I wanted to clarify again. I never stop asking them questions.”

Mr Harvey started his advocacy for the new bridge when he became president of the Chamber of Commerce in 2001, and they put a new river crossing as one of their priorities.

"We had a false start in the early stages ... we were promised a bridge, and then it stopped,” he said.

"But we continued on and now we're getting really close, it is really exciting, it is a long time coming.

Mr Harvey said the false start with a promised bridge caused them concern, but they never stopped working for it.

"We kept on and believed. In 2001 the RTA told us that the Grafton bridge carried more traffic per lane than the Sydney Harbour Bridge,” he said.

"We talking about it being our bridge, and we knew it was needed.”

Mr Harvey said it was absolutely exciting to see the work starting to take shape, but was keen to deflect his role in its creation.

"I think it's a matter of the community and we're fortunate ... that while the chamber was the driving force it was the community supporting the chamber which brought it all together,” he said.

"The next thing is to move the water (pipe) from the old bridge because once that happens there is the possibility of this bridge re-opening as a double opening span bridge. It's the only one of its type in the Southern Hemisphere and one of the three in the world.”

You suspect that the letters have already started to be written.