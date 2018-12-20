EXCLUSIVE: $50k of drugs, weapons seized in police blitz

A MAJOR police operation in the Fraser Coast has put a "significant" dent in the local drug market just ahead of the Christmas break.

Eight people have been arrested and charged with a string of drug offences after search warrants were executed on five Hervey Bay properties on Thursday morning.

Drug haul at the Hervey Bay Police Station. Alistair Brightman

Between the properties, police seized about 10kg of cannabis, drug utensils, an improvised homemade firearm and $4950 of cash.

Drug haul at the Hervey Bay Police Station. Alistair Brightman

Drug haul at the Hervey Bay Police Station - homemade weapon seized in the raids. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the cannabis was valued at $50,000.

"The majority of this cannabis was packaged ready for distribution to the local community," Det Harbison said.

"We've seized a large commercial quantity of cannabis off the streets... anytime you take this quantity of drugs out of the market you're having an effect on the community.

"It's certainly a significant quantity of drugs and will hopefully put a dent in the market."

Drug haul at the Hervey Bay Police Station. Alistair Brightman

35 police, including officers from the Tactical Crime Squad, Child Protection and Investigation Unit and dog squads were involved in the operation.

Det Harbison said police act on drug information when it comes in but told the Chronicle the arrests formed "part of an operation today where we targeted more high-end suppliers and traffickers".

"It will be felt in the community, which is good," he said.

Drug charges