EXCLUSIVE: $7.6m grant for Grafton Regional Gallery

Grafton Public School visits the Archibald Exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery in February. The gallery was successful in its application to the Regional Cultural Fund securing $7.6 million to expand and refurbish the premises to ensure more exhibitions of this calibre can be brought to the Clarence region.

DEPUTY Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced this morning a $7.6 million grant to revitalise Grafton Regional Gallery including a world-class exhibition space and essential flood protection of its $3.7 million collection.

Mr Barilaro said the multi-million dollar expansion will include a national standard main gallery, new workshops and exhibition spaces, a new café and better storage to protect its valuable collections from flooding.

"This project marks a new phase for arts in the Clarence Valley and will create a vibrant cultural hub both for locals and new visitors to enjoy," Mr Barilaro said.

