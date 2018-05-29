EXCLUSIVE: $7.6m grant for Grafton Regional Gallery
DEPUTY Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced this morning a $7.6 million grant to revitalise Grafton Regional Gallery including a world-class exhibition space and essential flood protection of its $3.7 million collection.
Mr Barilaro said the multi-million dollar expansion will include a national standard main gallery, new workshops and exhibition spaces, a new café and better storage to protect its valuable collections from flooding.
"This project marks a new phase for arts in the Clarence Valley and will create a vibrant cultural hub both for locals and new visitors to enjoy," Mr Barilaro said.