Grafton Public School visits the Archibald Exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery in February. The gallery was successful in its application to the Regional Cultural Fund securing $7.6 million to expand and refurbish the premises to ensure more exhibitions of this calibre can be brought to the Clarence region.
News

EXCLUSIVE: $7.6m grant for Grafton Regional Gallery

Lesley Apps
by
22nd May 2018 6:41 AM

DEPUTY Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced this morning a $7.6 million grant to revitalise Grafton Regional Gallery including a world-class exhibition space and essential flood protection of its $3.7 million collection.

Mr Barilaro said the multi-million dollar expansion will include a national standard main gallery, new workshops and exhibition spaces, a new café and better storage to protect its valuable collections from flooding.

"This project marks a new phase for arts in the Clarence Valley and will create a vibrant cultural hub both for locals and new visitors to enjoy," Mr Barilaro said.

