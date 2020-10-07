EXCLUSIVE: Detailed look inside new Iluka ambulance station

THE Iluka ambulance station has reached another milestone with a development application for its construction submitted to Clarence Valley Council last week.

Architectural plans for the 75-79 Spencer Street, Iluka property show a four-vehicle garage, lounge room, medical storage, full kitchen with breakfast table, outdoor dining area as well as relief accommodation which contains a bed, television, ensuite and desk.

Iluka Ambulance Station plans from above.

“We had a call from NSW Health Infrastructure to tell us the DA has gone through and that Council are very keen to put it through,” Iluka Ambulance Action Group organiser John McLean said.

“It’s taken us four years to reach this point but we’ve finally got here and we’re thrilled.”

Iluka’s four-year bid for an ambulance station was initially knocked back by bureaucracy because the town wasn’t deemed large enough to qualify. But that decision was overturned following sustained lobbying by Mr Gulaptis with the backing of the local community and Nationals Leader John Barilaro.

Ann and John McLean enjoying a quiet moment after their campaign to get an ambulance station to Iluka had succeeded.

Now residents like John and Ann McLean can expect to see their hard-fought campaign come to fruition in the near future.

“We’re really hopeful to see some movement this year, even just a peg in the ground,” Mr McLean said.

“The ones building it are ready to go!”

The development application paperwork is now on public display at the Clarence Valley Council chambers.