EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

IN JUST a year the Grafton Regional Gallery has gone from staring down the barrel of an ultimately lethal 50 per cent funding cut to being poised to become one of the premier art destinations in the state.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis will this morning announce a $7.6 million grant to revitalise Grafton Regional Gallery, including a world-class exhibition space and flood protection of its $3.7 million collection.

The opening of the Archibald Prize in February. The Grafton Regional Gallery is poised to host more blockbusters like this after receiving $7.6 million in funding to expand and refurbish the building. Simon Hughes

Mr Barilaro said the multi-million-dollar expansion would include a national standard main gallery, new workshops and exhibition spaces, a new café and better storage to protect its collections from flooding.

"This project marks a new phase for arts in the Clarence Valley and will create a vibrant cultural hub both for locals and new visitors to enjoy," Mr Barilaro said.

"I congratulate the community on the successful outcome of their grant application and for putting forward a project that will enhance the cultural infrastructure in the region," he said.

ON THE MONEY: Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis are today announcing $7.6 million to extend and refurbish Grafton Regoinal Gallery.

MrGulaptis said he was thrilled by the decision.

"Supporting the arts in regional NSW is fundamental to our spiritual well-being and boosts our local economy," MrGulaptis said.

"This is a terrific outcome that would not have been realised if not for the dedication and long-standing efforts of a team of community-minded people with a vision to establish a strong cultural identity.

"I particularly applaud the Gallery Foundation who contributed more than $30,000 in sponsorship to support the development of a very impressive funding application."

Mr Gulaptis also paid tribute to recently retired gallery director Jude McBean "whose drive and leadership over 15 years is unwavering."

He also thanked the Friends of the Gallery and Clarence Valley Council who steered the vigorous application process, and the Yulgilbar Foundation "who for many years have supported a number of worthwhile causes in the region, including the Gallery."

Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters said when he found out about the successful application his initial reaction was one of relief, swiftly followed by excitement.

"There are so many people that have for so many years supported this place and had a vision of what its real potential can be. That includes its contribution to community and education, as well as in economic terms. An expanded gallery that can exhibit even more recognisable collections will attract a lot of visitors."

Mr Watters said the gallery looks after 3000 items worth millions and to have that collection at risk by flooding was something "we just couldn't tolerate".

Mr Watters said with the support of the gallery's volunteer groups such as the Foundation, Friends and advisory committee "we probably wouldn't have a gallery".

"If you go back to just April last year the council did not know what to do with the gallery. The proposed 50 per cent budget cuts would have killed it. These three volunteer arms of gallery were the drivers that mobilised community opinion and I think, to their credit, council sat up and listened."

He said with the initial help from Chris Gulaptis and strong support from the Yulgilbar Foundation, they decided to bring out the original plans of the redevelopment of the site included both refurbishment and an extension.

But it wasn't as simple as blowing the dust off an almost 20-year-old plan.

He said government grant applications are not easy but with external help from expert consultancy firms and key council managers theirs was first-class. "The cost of building this grant was over $30,000 which came from the gallery foundation and Yulgilbar Foundation.

"It really was a first-class analysis of the benefits for the Clarence region economically and for the community."

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons thanked the government, Mr Barilaro and Mr Gulaptis for their support of arts in regional areas.

"We have a dynamic, vibrant, enthusiastic and growing arts community in the Clarence. Arts and culture are playing an increasingly important economic and social role in our community," Mr Simmons said.

"This funding will help us build on an already terrific facility and we will have a focus on making it even more accessible to residents and visitors. It is a great result for the Clarence and will be a tremendous attraction," he said.

Around this time last year Clarence Valley Council was proposing cutting $300,000 from the gallery's budget in 2018/19 as part of a raft of cuts and rate rises to meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future guidelines but a groundswell of support both locally and nationally saw the council reconsider the 50 per cent cuts.

"The community's let us know what they thought about the gallery with both barrels," Cr Simmons had said at the time.