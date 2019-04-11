'Exclusive' Kensei Club full for 2019 Grafton Cup

LUCKY DRAW: First Crush, ridden by Zimbabwean jockey Mark Du Plessis, wins the $160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m) during last year's July Racing Carnival at Clarence River Jockey Club. BELOW: The last four businesses standing in the annual Kensei Draw compete in a "horse race” of their own to determine the major sponsor for the next Grafton Cup.

LUCKY DRAW: First Crush, ridden by Zimbabwean jockey Mark Du Plessis, wins the $160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m) during last year's July Racing Carnival at Clarence River Jockey Club. BELOW: The last four businesses standing in the annual Kensei Draw compete in a "horse race” of their own to determine the major sponsor for the next Grafton Cup. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE River Jockey Club's Kensei Club membership is officially fully subscribed for the 2019 Grafton Cup.

The Kensei Club has been in operation since 2007. Businesses join in the hope of winning the naming rights for the Grafton Cup in each particular year.

The main change to membership this year is that the club has become more exclusive with a limit of 10 members.

"The CRJC has always appreciated the strong support of the Grafton community as race day sponsors, especially those that have been long-term supporters of the Kensei Club,” CRJC chairman Graeme Green said.

"The board took the decision this year that the Kensei Club should be restricted to 10 members, with existing members being provided the first opportunity to renew their membership.

"It is extremely pleasing that all of the members from 2018 have renewed their association with the club.”

CRJC chief executive Michael Beattie said a number of other businesses had shown interest in joining this year.

"I just hope the club is now able to provide them with some other sponsorship opportunity over the carnival to assist in promoting their business,” Mr Beattie said.

Kensei Club members for 2019 are Grafton Gas and Plumbing, Lion, Mark Bloomer Transport, Herb Blanchard Haulage, G McMullan Contracting, SMEC Australia, McKimm's Real Estate, Southside Pharmacy, the Maclean Hotel and The Daily Examiner.

The 2019 racing carnival kicks off a little earlier this year with Westlawn Finance Day on Sunday, June 30.

This will be followed by the Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup on Sunday, July 7; the Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap on Wednesday, July 10; the Grafton Cup on Thursday, July 11 and the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup on Sunday, July 14.

This new schedule of dates should mean everyone in the region has the chance to attend one or more days of the carnival, with each day of racing to be conducted on a Sunday or public holiday.