The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Gwydir highway, with a roundabout construction as part of Grafton bridge project. Adam Hourigan
EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Aug 2019 3:38 PM
IT MAY look a twist of turns from the ground, but as you can from The Daily Examiner's exclusive overhead look at the works for a new roundabout on the Pacific Highway at the entrace to Grafton, there's a lot going on.

Before work could be started, the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir Highway was moved slightly west to allow the building of the roundabout.

During the build, the eastbound section of Charles Street (the Gwydir Highway) from the rail viaduct to the Pacific Highway will be made one lane.

A spokeswoman from the RMS said due to the high volume of traffic in the area, as well as the narrow project boundary, it provides a significant challenge for workers in the area, and work outside normal construction hours will be required for the next three months from next week will be required.

The work over the next few weeks will included a preparation to shift traffic in November, weather permitting, and work to build the new road surface. Shifting the traffic will allow workers to build the other part of the roundabout.

The roundabout is expected to be open to traffic in the first half of 2020, and is part of the reconfiguration of the road network due to the new Grafton bridge crossing.

Motorists should consider using the alternative intersections north of Bunnings and south of Charlies Street during the construction.

