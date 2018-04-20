EXCLUSIVE: Look from above at super solar sawmill system

An aerial view of newly installed solar panels on the roof of Notaras and Sons sawmill in South Grafton.

IT's such an impressive sight, it may well be seen from space.

The newly installed solar panels on Notaras and Sons sawmill in South Grafton will produce in the order of 1400kWh each day, the equivalent power that more than 55 hours produce each day.

And while the panels don't completely cover the huge power bills the mill generates, it goes a long way to providing a future for the historic mill.

Have a look at our exclusive fly-over of the site today, and see if you can figure just how many panels there are on their roof.

