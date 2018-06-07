EXCLUSIVE: Maclean IGA gets a start date

An overview of the Maclean Cameron Park, proposed site for the Ritchies IGA supermarket

An overview of the Maclean Cameron Park, proposed site for the Ritchies IGA supermarket Photographer: Adam Hourigan

AFTER six years of planning, Maclean's new supermarket has a start date.

Ritchie's IGA Queensland manager Peter Lee confirmed that the supermarket would turn the first sod on the Cameron Park carpark site in mid July.

"Everything is in order and we're moving forward and appointed a construction company," he said.

"It's been a long time coming."

Mr Lee said that the project, which has been through several design changes over its lifetime, has been delayed in dealing with finalising the small detail of the build.

"There has been a lot of discussion about the smaller detail," Mr Lee said.

"When you invest this sort of money and commit to this type of construction it's better to have the details sorted and not have exposures for ourself, for the council and other interested parties along the way."

Mr Lee said that if all went to plan, they were hoping for an April 2019 opening date for the supermarket.

"We're very excited about it, and to reinforce that, we bought the drive-in bottle shop more than a year ago and it's been a tremendous success," he said.

"We've enjoyed a lot of growth in that part of the business and it gives us a lot of confidence that we'll be able to bring a great supermarket to the town.

"We look forward to it and hope the people of Maclean and surroundings are also."