EXCLUSIVE: Poll reveals if Ipswich would vote in councillors

SUPPORT: Ipswich residents would feel at ease voting for a councillor not named in the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation in Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

THE majority of Ipswich residents would be 'comfortable' voting for a Ipswich councillor at the next local government elections, a ReachTEL poll has found.

The poll, commissioned by the QT, surveyed 842 residents on Thursday.

It asked respondents how comfortable they would be to vote for a councillor not named as part of the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation about the council.

Responding, 37.8 per cent of people said they were "very comfortable" and 19.7 per cent said they were "somewhat comfortable".

Combined, 57.5 per cent of Ipswich residents would feel at ease voting for an existing councillor.

About 11 per cent of residents said they would feel somewhat uncomfortable voting for a councillor while 11.9 per cent said they would be very uncomfortable.

Combined, 23.3 per cent would not feel comfortable supporting an existing councillor.

About 13 per cent of people were neutral, and 5.5 per cent were undecided.

The support for existing councillors not named in the CCC investigation comes after the QT revealed on Saturday 48.8 per cent of people supported the State Government's decision to stand down councillors.

About 40 per cent of residents said no action should be taken until the CCC wraps up its investigation, while 5.4 per cent called for no action at all.

The ReachTEL poll also found the popularity of former mayor Paul Pisasale had taken a hit.

Only 22.1 per cent of people said they would vote for him while 62.9 per cent said they would not.

About 15 per cent were undecided.