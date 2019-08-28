EXCLUSIVE: Supercars reveals decision on 2020 Ipswich race

QUEENSLAND Raceway has been dropped from next year's V8 Supercars calendar, the QT can reveal.

Supercars executives will today announce Ipswich will be a victim of the category's move to fewer races.

A deal to secure the city's event for 2020 could not be reached despite months of discussion between Supercars, Tourism and Events Queensland and Ipswich City Council.

Queensland Raceway's exclusion from next year's schedule was caused by a range of factors, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"The request from teams to reduce the overall number of events and a regular flow of events in 2020 has meant Queensland Raceway is not included in next year's rationalised program of racing," he said.

"It was not an easy decision knowing the strong support we have in Ipswich.

"It does not mean Queensland Raceway will not return in future and it remains an important test circuit for many race teams and partners."

The QT exclusively revealed in July the future of the event was perilous.

A lack of upgrades to the Queensland Raceway facility, the failed $52 million overhaul and extension of the track is understood to have frustrated Supercars executives.

The exclusion of Ipswich from next year's calendar is expected to hurt the city's economy, which gets an $8 million injection from the annual event.

It will be the first time Supercars don't race on the circuit since it opened in 1999.

"Council reconfirmed its significant support for the event but it wasn't enough to have the Supercars return next year," the council's Community, Cultural and Economic Development general manager Ben Pole said.

"It may be disappointing news for south-east Queensland motorsport fans, but it opens up opportunities for Ipswich to invest in growing and attracting other events of regional significance.

"Latest tourism data shows Ipswich is one of Queensland's fastest growing visitor markets so we are well positioned to evolve and expand the city's event offering."