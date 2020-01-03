EXCLUSIVE: The top 10 rising stars in North Coast cricket

Eli Fahey plays a shot for Coutts/Coffs Colts in North Coast Premier League against Harwood at Lower Fisher Park early last year.

CRICKET: The North Coast has been known for producing some real stars of cricket, but who could be the next Adam Gilchrist or Phillip Hughes?

Here’s who we believe are the ten players to watch in the years to come.

10. Caitlin Chevalley

River's Caitlin Chevalley launches one in from the outfield during the under-14 Interdistrict match between Lower Clarence and Clarence River at Harwood Oval on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Opening the list is talented Clarence Valley junior Caitlin Chevalley who has impressed in the GDSC Third Grade competition taking four wickets and scoring some decent totals. Under-15 years of age, Chevalley could be the next talented female cricketer from Grafton.

9. Georgia Martin

Another young gun from the Coffs Coast, Martin has an all-round ability that makes her a perfect candidate to be the next Women’s Big Bash League star.

8. Alby Popko

Maclean's Albie Popko in Maclean vs Yamba

If you’re a prospect in North Coast cricket then it’s likely that you’re playing Interdistrict cricket and Popko has been a star for Lower Clarence.

Part of the under-16 side to win the grand final last month, Popko took two wickets adding to an impressive tally for the year which included a 5 for 19 against Harwood.

7. Coby Tabor

Coby Tabor bowling for Maclean United last year. Photo: Caitlin Charles

This budding young star has become a mainstay in a dominant Maclean United first grade side and he has only grown stronger in 2019 with some top displays in the Interdistrict competition. Tabor was arguably the best player in the grand final win over Coffs Harbour with 49 runs and two wickets for his side.

6. Jesse Buckle

Jesse Buckle was part of the Interdistrict final squad that took on Lower Clarence.

Another Interdistrict star but this time from Coffs Harbour, Buckle made moves in 2019 and after an impressive start to the year with the Northern Districts Rebels North Coast Premier League side, he added three wickets in the Interdistrict final. Buckle looks dangerous heading into 2020.

5. Hayden Ensbey

Hayden Ensbey has been selected in the Northern Coastal Zone for the Colts Carnival to be played in Bathurst next month.

Ensbey is a jack of all trades and he’s converting that ability into opportunities across a range of sports.

Before his selection into the North Coast Bulldogs Group 2 rugby league squad, Ensbey was picked in the North Coastal side for the Colts Carnival and will carry his confidence into this year for the Harwood North Coast Premier League side.

4. Eli Fahey

While the Twenty20 format of the game isn’t for everyone, Fahey has made it his own as he continues to dominate the Cleaver’s Night Cricket competition.

A whopping 424 runs for the season so far including a huge 136-run Twenty20 bash against South Services, there’s no questioning Fahey is a prospect for the KFC Big Bash League.

3. Corey Lewis

A promising young seamer, Lewis has been performing all season for Harwood’s North Coast Premier League and First Grade sides.

In recent weeks he showed just how devastating he could be with a 4 for 28 and two catches in the field against the Northern Districts Rebels in mid-December.

Don’t sleep on this young star.

2. Troy Turner

SENDING THEM DOWN: Troy Turner bowling for Harwood on Saturday against the Northern Districts Rebels.

Getting to the pointy end of the list now and while there are many on here that are capable of reaching new heights, Turner is one of the top candidates.

Consistently taking big wicket-hauls against any opposition including 5 for 24 against Yamba in the Lower Clarence First Grade, Turner earned North Coastal selection alongside Ensbey and his ability with both bat and ball in hand is unquestionable.

1. Lachlan Carlyle

Northern Districts Rebels seamer Lachlan Carlyle whips one in against Harwood in NCCC Premier League cricket.

Leading the pack for the promising young stars of the North Coast is Coffs Harbour and Northern Districts Rebels seamer Carlyle.

While his stat sheet may not be as stacked as some of the other candidates, Carlyle has not gone a match without taking a wicket.

After impressing with the North Coastal side, he has received a call-up to the NSW under-15 National Championships side and that puts him on top of the perch.

But with another year done and dusted, there are sure to be many more prospective stars rising through the ranks in North Coast cricket.