Ex-gun dealer on 101 charges slapped with bikie ban

A JUDGE has banned a former gun dealer linked to one of Sydney's biggest alleged syndicates from associating with any bikies as he faces more than 100 charges.

Michael Douglas Fraser has been charged with participating in a criminal group, hindering the discovery of evidence and a string of firearms offences including handling explosives without a licence.

The 40-year-old briefly fronted Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday when the matter was adjourned for eight weeks and he refused to comment outside court.

Former firearms dealer Michael Douglas Fraser is facing 101 charges.

Fraser is accused of deliberately altering the ballistic identification on a firearm used in serious crimes by a gang.

The Seaham man is living in North Parramatta midweek with a night time curfew as part of his $25,0000 bail conditions and is forbidden from contacting any outlaw rebel motorcycle gang members or associates.

Detectives raided his Seaham home north of Newcastle in February where they say they seized replica guns.

In April police revoked the gun licences of Fraser and a 48-year-old woman before allegedly uncovering a stash of 1,180 guns at the property - many of which were unregistered.

Fraser was arrested earlier this month as police went public with a three-year investigation into former Rebels bikie Abuzar "Abs" Sultani's alleged criminal network which has netted more than 70 people.

Fraser is accused of altering a gun used by Sydney’s biggest criminal syndicate headed by former Rebels bikie, Abuzar “Abs” Sultani who was arrested in November 2016. Picture: Channel 7

The jailed 29-year-old is allegedly the mastermind behind the syndicate and is charged with the murder of three underworld figures - Pasquale Barbaro, Michael Davey and Mehmet Yilmaz - and conspiracy for murder of a fourth, Ricky Ciano.

It is not suggested Fraser was involved in those deaths.

The task force has resulted in 650 charges against a range of people including, an IT professional, a real estate agent and a restaurant manager.

Fraser's matter will next be heard at Downing Centre Local Court on November 13.