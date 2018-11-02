Exhibition embroidered with a cosy feel

PROUD DISPLAY: Jacaranda Embroidery Exhibition co-ordinator Val Hayward, with one of the exhibition pieces.

PROUD DISPLAY: Jacaranda Embroidery Exhibition co-ordinator Val Hayward, with one of the exhibition pieces. Caitlan Charles

LINING the walls and tables of the function room at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club is the fine needlework of Jacaranda Embroidery Group.

Each year, the group puts on an exhibition, showcasing the hard and extraordinary work they've completed.

This year, with the theme of cosy with embroidery, the exhibition showcases tea cosies and has a few Twinings Tea box accents.

Exhibition co-ordinator Val Hayward said there was much beautiful work on show this year, including an embroidery of London's biggest monuments that took four years to create.

The work was done on 32-count linen with a single thread.

"To me that is something special,” Ms Hayward said.

She said all the work on display was done by group members.

"Anything that is exhibited has never been shown before; once it's been shown at an exhibition, it's never been repeated,” she said.

"Next year is our 50th anniversary since the club was formed so we'll have an extra exhibition, but that exhibition will be different in that it will be all work from the past and from past members.”

All our proceeds go to local charities.

The exhibition, which ends Saturday, is on upstairs at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club from 9.30am to 4pm.