Exhibition much more than just photos

OTHER WORDLY: Silo by Graham Mackie - a colour infrared photograph on display at the Just Photos exhibition at the Old Kirk. INSET: Grant Hunt's image White on Blue.

THERE'S no theme for Graham Mackie's exhibition at the Old Kirk, they are Just Photos, he says glibly.

But a stroll through the work on offer, the items shine as an example of local photographic talent.

Mackie is joined in the exhibition by local photographers Duncan Fawkes and Jeremy Billett whose captures of the local landscape reflect their skill and eye.

Also on show, Grant Hunt will exhibit work gathered from a 40-year career in the tourism industry worldwide.

Grant Hunt's image - "White on Blue"

And to round it off, Matt Hoffman, a new medium for the exhibition in cinematography, includes his work with local bands and other projects.

"The main aim is to get some young people out who have never exhibited before,” Mr Mackie said.

He said he will show off work that delves into the infrared spectrum, illustrating how different waves of light react in art.

This is the 15th year that Mr Mackie has exhibited, and he said the response, and standard gets better each year in the differing media he presents.

"I think this one has even more visual impact, and last year's Just Pencil exhibition was very, very good,” he said.

"I'd love to keep building on the concept, so next year it might be Just Colour, or Just Charcoal.”

Mr Mackie said it was important for local artists' work to be shown in public, and not hidden away with the multitude of mobile phone pictures consumed today.

The exhibition will be opened by legendary surf pioneer and photographer John Witzig and runs until November 23.