Exhibition of diversity

Grafton Regional Gallery director Niomi Sands addresses the crowd gathered for the opening of three new exhibitions on Friday night.

FRIDAY night's opening at the Grafton Regional Gallery attracted a crowd as diverse as the exhibitions themselves.

They were there to support three new shows, a retrospective by internationally-acclaimed photographic artist Tracey Moffatt, Clarence-based Liz Slater's extensive Undergrowth series and Byron-based watercolourist Dave Sparkes' brilliant Luminosity show.

Gallery director Niomi Sands said having access to Moffatt's works was a real coup for the Clarence.

"It's rare opportunity to see these colour prints in the flesh. They are extraordinary because of their (large) size. Students and artists study Tracey's work so to have them here in Grafton is really exciting,” Ms Sands said.

"She is one of our leading contemporary artists and one first indigenous artists to present a solo show at the prestigious Venice Biennale.”

Lower Clarence artist Liz Slater was on hand to open her exhibition her family travelling up from Sydney to be there.

"My daughter postponed her honeymoon so she could be here tonight,” she said. Slater's works explore the Australian bush including national parks and forests across New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania as well as in her own backyard.

Dave Sparkes' series of watercolours capture the light and tones of the Northern Rivers, including well known upper Clarence landscapes like the Gorge. Sparkes said the area only appeared on his radar a few years ago and was "blown away” when he saw it.

"I remember wondering how spectacular country like that could be so little known.

"It's a very different facet of the magical Clarence River that I am looking forward to exploring and painting much more in the future.”

Indigenous artist Debra Taylor delivered to the Welcome to Country during the official opening and said the Clarence was unique in indigenous culture because it home to three tribes.

"While we can be tribal amongst each other, the gallery is a home to all indigenous artists of the Valley, where everyone comes together.”

All exhibitions are on display at the Grafton Regional Art Gallery in Fitzroy St, Grafton until October 21.