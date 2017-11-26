Exhibitions to finish out 2017

Our next official opening is Friday, December 15 and will include Christmas festivities.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons will open the exhibitions which include Without Consent, curated by the National Archives of Australia, The Bridges: The Second Year, Visionary Spans: History of the Grafton Bridge, and HSC Visual Arts Students: Maclean, Grafton and South Grafton high schools.

New exhibitions

Without Consent, curated by the National Archives of Australia, brings to light a previously hidden aspect of Australia's past. It has offered those affected by forced adoptions the opportunity to share their experiences - some for the first time. It is estimated that at least 150,000 adoptions took place from the 1950s to the 1970s; a significant number of them were forced adoptions. Many of the women who had their babies taken were unmarried and, because of the stigma attached to unmarried mothers at the time, were often forced to live a lie for decades. For some, it was a secret they took to their graves.

The Bridges: The Second Year as the title suggests is the second in The Bridges exhibition series, this project has followed the development of the Clarence Valley's new bridges. Artists Georgie Lucock, John van der Kolk, Deborah Taylor, Danny Loyden, Malcolm King, Robyn Sweaney and Simon Hughes will all present new work developed in response to the bridges' construction. The Bridges: The Second Year will also be at the Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton, March 2-18, 2018.

This photograph taken in 1932 shows the construction of the Grafton bridge close to completion.

Visionary Spans: History of the Grafton Bridge In conjunction with The Bridges, this exhibition delves into the history of the existing Grafton Bridge, focusing on its construction and the huge impact it had on many people's lives. Opening up the national highway and the rail corridor was instrumental in the development of the regions north of the Clarence River.

Exhibition dates are December 13, 2017-January 27, 2018.

HSC visual arts display

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) Body of Work is the culmination of a two-year course and a full year of intensive investigation. Students select a subject and develop a set of art works based on their findings and personal connections with the topic. This exhibition brings together HSC works from Maclean, Grafton and south Grafton high schools.

Outreach exhibition Aboriginal Art of the Clarence Valley is on show at the Yamba Museum from November 21-December 10, 2017. This exhibition is selected from the Grafton Regional Gallery's regional Indigenous collection, looking specifically at Aboriginal art from the Clarence Valley. Artists include Frances Belle Parker, Alison Williams, Deborah Taylor, Danielle Gorogo and more.

In the gallery studio two exhibitions will be on show during December and January. Firstly, Gummyaney Aboriginal Pre-school has been working on some beautiful artworks that will be on display in the studio gallery December 13-January 6 and then Grafton Art Club recent works will be exhibited from January 10-27.

Little SmARTies

The final Little SmARTies for 2017 is on Tuesday, December 5, 10:30am to noon. The program is a creative program for children under five years of age and their parents or carers, Little SmARTies is a morning of fun with art activities, time in the gallery, music and stories. The Little SmARTies team is comprised of fantastic creative professionals. Artist Kerrie Howland delivers wonderful arts-based workshops and music teacher Melissa Smith from the Clarence Valley Conservatorium brings bright interactive music activities. Dates for 2018 are February 6, April 3, June 5, August 7, October 16 and December 4, 2018. Entry is by gold coin donation.