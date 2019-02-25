Wade hits back in Waugh of words

MATTHEW Wade insists he didn't promote himself in Tasmania's order to appease national selectors but has the technique to stand up as a specialist Test batsman.

The walls are closing on national selectors as Wade dismantles arguments against his international recall game by game, run by run.

Wade (77) became the first batsman to pass 600 Sheffield Shield runs this season with a sixth half-century as Tasmania (3-238) set the platform for victory against South Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

"It satisfying to make runs wherever you bat. I had to come up the order this game which was dictated through Bails not being here," said Wade, leading the Tigers in injured George Bailey's absence.

"We had a debutant at No.3 and just wanted to break it up with a little bit of experience.

"That was the reason I went up. I still think I left a lot of runs out there but it is always good to get runs."

Wade did not dance to the tune of national selectors who told him to bat higher to be considered for an international comeback rather than bat at his usual No.6.

"I was shifted to do what was best for the team," said Wade, playing as a batsman with Test skipper Tim Paine the custodian in Adelaide.

He posted 492 BBL runs at 42.2 but Wade wasn't short of ammunition as the Shield resumed.

Former national selector Mark Waugh last week tweeted Wade couldn't be a Test No.4 or No.5 batsman at 31 years of age while noting his average of 28 in 22 baggy green appearances.

Mark Waugh has been critical of Wade in the past. Picture: Kym Smith

Wade, who last featured in Test ranks 17 months ago in Bangladesh as a keeper, says he can do the business as a batsman.

"I certainly think I am a better player than what I was when I played Test cricket. My technique is a lot more sound," Wade said.

"Mark Waugh has been a selector for a period of time but I think my numbers solely in first-class cricket speak for themselves, up there as good as anyone in the country."

"I just want to do the best I can. I have a pretty sound process how I bat now through a lot of work."

Wade is this season's leading Shield run-scorer with 648 at 64.8 which contrasts with Test No.4 Marnus Labuschagne's 313 at 30.

Wade isn't sweating on a World Cup call up but maintains he 'can play a role in big tournaments.'

South Australia’s players celebrate the wicket of Matthew Wade. Picture: AAP

Wade and impressive rookie Charlie Wakim (79) batted SA out of the contest through a 134-run, third-wicket stand on day two.

The Tigers trail by just 19 runs on the first innings despite the best efforts of former Test pacemen Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie and Dukes ball specialist Nick Winter (2/56).

Wade's composed 131-ball knock was polished by nine boundaries and a six over deep backward square leg off Cameron Valente. Wade's only loose shot ended with keeper Harry Nielsen diving to complete a superb, one-handed, leg-side catch.