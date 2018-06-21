Why man bought tram on Gumtree for his backyard

Best friends Marty Dallafiore and Sally Stephens with their tram in Hervey Bay.

Best friends Marty Dallafiore and Sally Stephens with their tram in Hervey Bay.

IT'S the perfect way to recreate a little slice of Melbourne for a Victorian-turned-Queenslander.

Marty Dallafiore need never wait for a tram again - he has his own in his backyard.

Marty moved from Box Hill to Hervey Bay, 290km north of Brisbane, last year after choosing a house to buy online one Friday night on a whim over drinks in Melbourne with best friend Sally Stephens - and chucking in his job of nearly 30 years.

Amazingly, Marty had never even been to Hervey Bay, let alone seen the house.

But there was one thing missing after they moved north, so one day Marty searched for "tram" on online marketplace Gumtree, and struck gold (and green).

Best friends Marty Dallafiore and Sally Stephens with the tram in their backyard.

Visiting kangaroos took a liking to Marty's tram.

"I bought it over the phone that day for $7500," he says.

"I couldn't believe it. It was an old Melbourne tram sitting in New South Wales in a paddock. "Then I had the struggle of 'how the hell am I going to get it up to Queensland?'"

It took another six months for the weather to remain clear long enough to install the 20-tonne tram in the backyard with a crane.

The tram lowered into place.

Marty has spruced up the tram with a fresh coat of green and yellow paint, and decked it out with a 1970s-style spinning mirror ball, music system, big screen, LED lighting and a bar.

Disco vibes.

But the tram has remained true to its impressive heritage.

"It's the earliest Z class tram in existence - No. 1 was destroyed in a fire," Marty says.

"This tram, No. 2, entered service in 1975 and retired in 2003.

"Inside it is 100 per cent original - all the seats, all the controls - it's like sitting on a tram in Melbourne in the 1980s."

The tram is an entertainment hub for visitors from Melbourne.

Records show Marty's tram was withdrawn from service because of a door fault.

But it's now almost as good as new.

"It's in running condition," Marty says.

"If I had the power lines above the tram, I'd be able to hook it up and turn it on.

"I've managed to get all the insides working like the lights and the doors and everything else."

Marty and Sally with their backyard tram.

Marty also unknowingly bought a little something extra when he purchased the tram.

A few weeks ago, he was working on repairing the interior and found a wedding or friendship ring wedged behind a seat.

Now he'd love to return the ring to its owner.

"It is inscribed 'Stefan & Eliza', and it's definitely been there a very long time," he says.

In the meantime, Marty and Sally are kept busy entertaining a steady stream of visitors from Victoria on the tram.

"It's been a load of fun," Marty says. "It's good to have a piece of Victoria in our backyard."