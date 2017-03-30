Big expansion plans for Big River company

The Big River Group's Junction Hill factory is about to take delivery of some new equipment from China.

NATIONAL building materials manufacturer Big River Group has ramped up its expansionary moves with an announcement it plans to list on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Sydney-based private equity firm Anacacia Capital bought a controlling interest in the the former Clarence Valley family business about a year ago and has embarked on a campaign of expansion ever since.

Reports in the business media note Big River acquired Adelaide Timber and Building Supplies in recent weeks and expects to secure another Brisbane-based building products supplier before the end of this month.

The same reports said the initial public offering from the company has been underwritten by Taylor Collison. The company has been able to find enough support from fund managers to underwrite a $17 million IPO, which values Big River at $80 million.

Reports also indicate Big River management has made an ambitious growth pitch to investors in recent meetings.

Its two acquisitions will add $30 million in annual revenue to the group and its EBITDA is above $10 million.

Funds raised from the IPO are expected to strengthen the balance sheet for future acquisitions, with none of Big River's existing shareholders selling out as part of the listing. That includes Anacacia Capital.

Big River's managing director Jim Bindon said the IPO was good news for the company and it's workers at its Junction Hill plant.

He said it would allow expansion into new products and markets.

"It's positive for all staff," he said "The opportunity to grow is good for any company."

Mr Bindon said the company has ordered some new equipment from China for its local operation.

"It will give us the opportunity to expand with some new products in the high value plywood division," he said.

Mr Bindon said there were a couple of milestones to get to before the IPO was finalised, but he expected little or no complications.

"The float is fully underwritten so there are no issues there," he said.

The float is Anacacia's second IPO in two years. Its first, Appen, listed in 2015 and is now trading at more than five-times its listing price.

Mr Bindon said Big River is expected to commence trading on the ASX early in May.