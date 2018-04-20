Menu
The Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt during the Minister's visit to Grafton last week. Adam Hourigan
Expansion plans mean more aged care units for Valley

Tim Howard
20th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A LEADING Clarence Valley aged care provider has been urged to increase its respite and restorative care facilities in its latest expansion.

The chairman of Clarence Village Inc, Geoff Shepherd, said he had "a useful chat" with Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt during his Grafton visit last week.

"We talked about the 20-bed extension we're planning for Dougherty Villa," Mr Shepherd said.

"We're going to be calling for tenders in the next couple of weeks when the architects finalise the tender documents.

"We talked with the Minister about respite and restorative care and how we're keen to expand on the two rooms we have continuously available for respite care."

Mr Shepherd said he had also brought up the issue of providing care for elderly people who could not afford the entry contributions to aged care facilities and the shortage of trained staff, including nurses, in regional areas.

Mr Shepherd said while the minister had not offered direct funding, he had opened up contact with projects inside his department dealing with these issues.

"The number of people needing nursing care, including the elderly, will only grow and we're going to need more nurses," Mr Shepherd said.

